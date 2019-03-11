Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 290,885 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,795 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,023 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 18,235,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,352,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

ECA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Encana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Encana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

ECA stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Encana Corp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $883,626.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,700 shares of company stock worth $207,614. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

