Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,582,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Encana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Encana by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encana during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECA opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 5,200 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $207,614. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $8.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

