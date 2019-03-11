Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGH traded down C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$34.16. 60,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$31.68 and a twelve month high of C$43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Stephen Sadler sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.70, for a total value of C$1,101,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,300,280. Insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,126 over the last 90 days.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

