Ensco (ESV) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $7.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESV. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ensco from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

ESV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ensco has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Ensco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ensco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ensco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

