Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.19 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

