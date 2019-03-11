Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.20

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 7395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a current ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 43.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 138.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $194,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

