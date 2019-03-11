Erris Resources (ERIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.61

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 768347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

About Erris Resources (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

