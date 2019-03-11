F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $60,450.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $643,742.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.18.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

