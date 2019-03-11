Ferguson’s (FERG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FERG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,980 ($78.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,369 ($83.22).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,296 ($69.20) on Monday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

In other Ferguson news, insider John W. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,337 ($69.74), for a total transaction of £777,067.20 ($1,015,375.93).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

