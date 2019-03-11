Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 353,212 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.7% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 400,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $928,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.89 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $245.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,346,258. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

