Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Stake Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

NYSE:FIS opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Shea purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.43 per share, with a total value of $29,414.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,324 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,733 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

