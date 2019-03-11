Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.20 Million Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 327,532 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of Cambrex worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the third quarter valued at $321,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 56.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 253,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cambrex news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CBM stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Cambrex had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

