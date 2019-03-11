Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 26,720 Progressive Corp (PGR)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,168,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,207,000 after buying an additional 1,130,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,719. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

