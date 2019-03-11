Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 57,262 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 377.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $36,494.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,846.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

