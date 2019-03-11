Fire Lotto Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,037.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $498,521.00 and $86,037.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00440652 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00086274 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000911 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003239 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,028,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

