First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 16,500 Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,471,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.65 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 16,500 Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/first-business-financial-services-inc-buys-shares-of-16500-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.