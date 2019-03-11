First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. United Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 210.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,281,000 after acquiring an additional 209,399 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 209,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.41.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $181.23 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

