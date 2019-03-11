First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $149.24 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

In related news, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $236,628.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,677.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

