First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.20 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Integer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $82.83 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In other Integer news, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $825,917.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

