First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Rayonier by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,917,000 after buying an additional 1,773,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,917,000 after buying an additional 1,773,986 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rayonier by 2,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,367,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 31.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,119,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,464,000 after buying an additional 748,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rayonier by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,819,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,319,000 after buying an additional 506,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $28.80 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

