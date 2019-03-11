First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,989,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $41,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,611.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

