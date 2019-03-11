FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.11. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,754. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.76 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $350,301.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,004,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.17.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

