FlappyCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the US dollar. FlappyCoin has a market cap of $542,363.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.01415681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00001222 BTC.

FlappyCoin Coin Profile

FlappyCoin (FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin.

Buying and Selling FlappyCoin

