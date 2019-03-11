FleetCor Technologies (FLT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) recently:

3/5/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FleetCor is a leading independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, lodging and transportation management services, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, major oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They also provide a suite of fleet related and workforce payment solution products, including mobile telematics services, fleet maintenance management and employee benefit and transportation related payments. “

2/27/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/20/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/20/2019 – FleetCor Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2019 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2019 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/8/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2019 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/17/2019 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2019 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.53. 14,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,648. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $146,695,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

