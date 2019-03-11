Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 52,276 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 249.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in International Paper by 4,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,104,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after buying an additional 1,667,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,310,000 after buying an additional 870,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,558,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,518,000 after buying an additional 688,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 886,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after buying an additional 660,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.77 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

