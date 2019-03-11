Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,911,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,776,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,863,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

