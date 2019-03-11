Flinton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $275.96 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

