Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,330. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares in the company, valued at $964,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

