Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. OptiNose makes up about 4.9% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OptiNose by 39.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 526,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 743,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OptiNose by 120.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 701,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in OptiNose by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 868,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.44. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OptiNose from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller bought 10,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,430 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $50,732.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

