Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Purchases New Stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Cytokinetics accounts for about 0.5% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.32% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,436.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $59,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.17. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 140.58% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

