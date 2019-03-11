Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,116.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

