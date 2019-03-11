Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,426,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after buying an additional 69,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

FBHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,341. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

