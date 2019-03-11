Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 552.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 1,143,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

FCX opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

