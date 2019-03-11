Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 16,225 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3,245.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $331,732.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $767,482. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.46 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

