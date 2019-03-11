Front Row Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,239,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $85.10 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $86.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

