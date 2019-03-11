FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,536 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the February 15th total of 553,285 shares. Currently, 40.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,645,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTE Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FTE Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTE Networks by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in FTE Networks by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter.

FTNW stock remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 257,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,651. FTE Networks has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $25.91.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTE Networks in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

