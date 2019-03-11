FTS International (FTSI) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FTS International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FTS International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 5 7 0 2.58 FTS International Competitors 360 1489 2029 88 2.47

FTS International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.02%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.06%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 14.98% -139.46% 33.71% FTS International Competitors -4.64% -0.04% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTS International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.47 billion $200.70 million 3.85 FTS International Competitors $3.95 billion $291.84 million 12.51

FTS International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FTS International. FTS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

