FuturoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. FuturoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $638,177.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuturoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00080821 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FuturoCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000528 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00001022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FuturoCoin (FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FuturoCoin’s official website is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuturoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

