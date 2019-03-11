Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will post sales of $669.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.11 million. Gannett posted sales of $722.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Gannett stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.76. 53,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. Gannett has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,310,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gannett by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 426,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 151,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

