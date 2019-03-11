Gentex Co. (GNTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

GNTX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 1,454,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,880. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

