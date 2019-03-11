Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. WEC Energy Group makes up 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $77.00 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

