Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Given a $11.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

In other Global Medical REIT news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc bought 1,111,111 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.