Global Partners (GLP) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLP. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $19.14 on Friday. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $650.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.88%.

In related news, Director David K. Mckown sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $45,367.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,414,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,941,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 303,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Global Partners by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

