Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $117,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,775,892 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $132.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/global-payments-inc-gpn-stake-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.