Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.54.

In other news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $195.24 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

