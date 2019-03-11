Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Scholastic worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). Scholastic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $604.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $149,398.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholastic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-12-51-million-holdings-in-scholastic-corp-schl.html.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.