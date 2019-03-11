Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $17.12 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (AWR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. American States Water comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of American States Water worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $70.30 on Monday. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

In related news, insider Eva G. Tang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $82,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,829.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,831 shares of company stock worth $477,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $17.12 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (AWR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-17-12-million-holdings-in-american-states-water-co-awr.html.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.