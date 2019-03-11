Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

GHL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,322. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $454.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $836,894.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,072.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

