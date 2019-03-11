Shares of Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 12418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide (LON:HDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/hardide-hdd-hits-new-52-week-low-at-49-00.html.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.