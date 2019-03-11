Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.04. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 2575423 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $907.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,092,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 107.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/harmony-gold-mining-hmy-shares-gap-up-to-2-04.html.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.